Blume Capital Management Inc. Invests $158,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

