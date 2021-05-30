Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,650 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $43.51 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

