Blume Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.81.

NYSE:GS opened at $372.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.