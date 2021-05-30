BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 25,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.20% of Cubic worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cubic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cubic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUB. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Cubic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.