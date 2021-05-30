BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of ManTech International worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ManTech International by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.03.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

