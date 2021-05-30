BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.28 Million Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

