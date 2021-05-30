BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.46 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,767,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,581,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sunrun by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $137,569.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,323.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,888 shares of company stock worth $13,928,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

