BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.93 Million Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,937,000 after purchasing an additional 180,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,799,000 after acquiring an additional 182,098 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 72,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 784,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,596,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALE. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.22%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

