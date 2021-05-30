BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 25,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.20% of Cubic worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.09 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUB. Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cubic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

