BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 227.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $12,774,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 32.0% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 23.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.29.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

