BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Down 49.8% in May

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the April 29th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,442,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DHF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. 1,092,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,115. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

