Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

BYPLF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.