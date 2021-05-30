Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the April 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.28.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Resources from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

