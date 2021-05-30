Boston Partners Acquires 233,159 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,159 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Venator Materials were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNTR opened at $4.97 on Friday. Venator Materials PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $529.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.91.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

Venator Materials Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

