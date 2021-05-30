Boston Partners Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.13% of Newmark Group worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,731,230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $12.90 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

