Boston Partners Purchases 18,838 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Boston Partners grew its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.24% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

In related news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,155 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

