Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,910 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Adecoagro were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

AGRO stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

