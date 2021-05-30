Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $107.45 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $109.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

