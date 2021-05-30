Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.17% of Viper Energy Partners worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM opened at $18.03 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 357.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.