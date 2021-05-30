BOX Token (BOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.95 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $696.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00017632 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00199388 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001168 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000799 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

