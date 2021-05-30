Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $632,322.00 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 35,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $632,322.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.38.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

