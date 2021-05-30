Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at KeyCorp

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,429,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.