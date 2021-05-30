Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $159.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.20 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.