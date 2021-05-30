Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.73 million.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of Broadwind stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 301,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,752. The stock has a market cap of $87.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Broadwind will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadwind stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 402.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

