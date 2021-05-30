Brokerages Anticipate Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.17 Million

Brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to announce $70.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $70.36 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $311.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $312.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $397.92 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $410.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of ASAN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. 674,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,615. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.85.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742 over the last ninety days. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

