Brokerages Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHT. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $6.40 on Friday. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

