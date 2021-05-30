Brokerages Anticipate Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Himax Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,900%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

