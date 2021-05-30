Brokerages Anticipate Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. Howard Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBMD shares. Stephens upgraded Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,694,000 after buying an additional 104,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 71,089 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 49,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

HBMD stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $316.66 million, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

