Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. 1,423,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,511. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

