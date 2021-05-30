Brokerages Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to post $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.56. Valmont Industries posted earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $12.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 24.6% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 127,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $261,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.00. The company had a trading volume of 154,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,028. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.25. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $104.11 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.