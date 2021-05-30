Brokerages Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report $51.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.26 million to $52.90 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $91.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $207.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $208.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $275.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million.

ASPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

