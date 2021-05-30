Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $9.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $10.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amphenol has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $69.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 8,232.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

