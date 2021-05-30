Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $966.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report $966.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $991.00 million and the lowest is $937.17 million. Hub Group posted sales of $779.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,513,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $69.81. 98,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,889. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

