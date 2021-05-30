Brokerages Expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to announce sales of $65.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.20 million and the highest is $66.55 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $56.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $270.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $292.97 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $303.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 4.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,633 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at $15,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 494,412 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

