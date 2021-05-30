Brokerages Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Snap posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.06 and a beta of 1.26. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,604,414 shares of company stock valued at $94,804,294 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 29.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 17.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 361.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

