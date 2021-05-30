Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.09. StarTek reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRT. B. Riley raised their price objective on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SRT stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. 32,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,811. StarTek has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $258.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

