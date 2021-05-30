Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.35 Million

Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report sales of $53.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $229.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $237.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $248.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $256.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 42,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,609. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,614.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.