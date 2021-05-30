Brokerages Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. The Charles Schwab posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

SCHW remained flat at $$73.85 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,205,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,345,953 shares of company stock worth $94,054,353. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

