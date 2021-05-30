Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will report $98.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.45 million to $103.70 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $84.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $402.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.79 million to $420.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $431.76 million, with estimates ranging from $393.27 million to $466.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.75. 87,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,272. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after buying an additional 127,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

