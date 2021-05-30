Brokerages Expect Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.60. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 222.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VSH traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.07. 691,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,659. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

