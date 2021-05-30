Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) PT at $40.00

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -258.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

