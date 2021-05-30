Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT at $10.38

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNTNF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on K92 Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities initiated coverage on K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KNTNF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,217. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. K92 Mining has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.35.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

