Brokerages Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Target Price at $44.33

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

NCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NCR stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. 724,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. NCR has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.82.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

