Brokerages Set Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Target Price at $20.00

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

WNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 275,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $821.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $32,662.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Wabash National by 501.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

