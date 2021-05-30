Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIPC opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 49.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.29. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $77.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

