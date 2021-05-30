BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.86. BRP posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. BRP had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

DOOO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.33. 58,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71. BRP has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $96.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.9% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

