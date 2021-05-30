BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.98 at Fundamental Research

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price objective reduced by Fundamental Research from C$5.00 to C$4.98 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERE.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.20 to C$5.35 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.17.

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.18 on Wednesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$3.91 and a 1-year high of C$4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.34. The stock has a market cap of C$369.76 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.25.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

