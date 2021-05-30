BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTGOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

