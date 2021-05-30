Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the April 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut Bucher Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $492.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.03. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $446.00 and a 52-week high of $492.03.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.