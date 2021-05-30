Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,127.78

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,127.78 ($14.73) and traded as low as GBX 831.50 ($10.86). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 850 ($11.11), with a volume of 340,451 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burford Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 646.75 ($8.45).

The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,493.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,127.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

